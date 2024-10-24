News

More than 100,000 pounds of grease had to be removed from Richmond's sewer system

Claire Fenton
|
Oct 24 2024, 6:18 pm
Krakenimages.com/Shutterstock | Metro Vancouver/ X

A disgusting and expensive discovery has been made by crews who were forced to degrease Richmond’s sewer system recently and found a massive amount of “fatbergs” inside.

“Fatbergs” are a term used to describe the hardened grease that forms in pipes after it’s been poured down kitchen sinks and other drains, leading to clogs and other issues.

Crews in Richmond found 50 tonnes of the stuff, which is about 110,000 pounds, or the weight of seven elephants.

It’s not only inconvenient, it’s extremely costly.

Grease in the drains in Richmond

Metro Vancouver/X

“Metro Vancouver and its member jurisdictions spend $2.7 million every year to repair damage caused by fats, oils and grease in the sewer system. And that’s not counting the costs to individual homeowners to fix clogged pipes. Save your pipes (and your sewers): put grease in your green bin, not down the drain,” Metro Vancouver writes on its website.

Grease in the drains

Metro Vancouver/X

Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1
