Arson confirmed in "significant" fire that closed Mission Superstore

A significant fire inside the Real Canadian Superstore in Mission on Tuesday, October 22 has been confirmed to have been deliberately set.

According to a statement released by Mission RCMP, a man they wanted to speak to concerning the fire has come forward and is cooperating with the investigation.

This was after police released an image of the man to the public in the hopes of identifying him.

“Police can now also update that the fire has been confirmed to be an arson,” said the Media Relations Officer for the Mission RCMP. “Although it may seem obvious that a fire in a toilet paper aisle must have been intentionally set, investigators needed time to confirm there was no other possible source of ignition – such as from an electrical fault.

“The investigation is ongoing and police are continuing to review various sources of evidence.”

Mission RCMP and the Mission Fire Rescue Service (MFRS) were called to the Superstore shortly before closing time at 11 pm after the fire started in the toilet paper aisle.

“The first-in crew experienced heavy smoke conditions inside the store, with extensive fire between two aisles,” MFRS posted on social media. “The building’s sprinkler system helped to limit the fire and spread.



“MFRS provided a fire watch overnight. All three stations were paged, with approximately 30 firefighters on scene. An investigation will begin this morning. No injuries were noted, and the store is closed until further notice.”

Real Canadian Superstore in Mission posted a Facebook update thanking customers for their patience and understanding while they clean up from the fire.

“We currently have restoration crews on site 24/7 to work through the damaged and debris from the fire. Our staff have been given access to the building and we are working as quickly and safely as possible to get our store open for you as soon as we can.

“At this time, our store remains closed to the public with no set ETA to open, but we can assure you that we are working around the clock to open our doors to you as soon as possible and will provide another update on a timeline when we can.”

Anyone with additional information about the fire is asked to contact Mission RCMP.