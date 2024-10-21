NewsCrime

Shocking parking lot fight at Richmond Costco caught on camera

Daniel Chai
Oct 21 2024, 11:52 pm
Zahra Sumar

A weekend trip to Costco turned violent after an apparent dispute over a parking spot between two women was captured on camera.

Video originally taken by Zahra Sumar and posted to the Facebook group Richmond Learns to Park and Drive shows two women yelling and shoving outside the Costco at 9151 Bridgeport Road in Richmond.

Bystanders attempt to intervene before one of the women appears to be struck and falls to the ground.

Richmond RCMP told Daily Hive that they were unable to confirm whether the viral video circulating on social media is associated with a Richmond RCMP Investigation.

“I can confirm, however, that on October 20, 2024, Richmond RCMP attended a business in the 9100 block of Bridgeport Road for a fight involving two Asian women,” added Corporal Adriana O’Malley, Communications NCO/Media Liaison Officer with Richmond RCMP. “Fortunately, neither party appeared to be injured and both declined medical assistance.

“The incident was reported by staff from the business who advised the incident stemmed from a conflict over a parking space.”

Costco parking lot fight

Screenshot

O’Malley also said that while the incident was deemed not criminal due to the altercation’s consensual nature, Richmond RCMP wanted to remind members of the public that physical altercations could result in arrests and criminal charges of assault.

It’s not just Costco parking lots that visitors have to be wary of. In June, Burnaby RCMP responded to a brawl at a golf course near Marine Way and Byrne Road.

