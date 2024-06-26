Pedestrians seriously injured after SUV mounts Richmond sidewalk

A severe collision in Richmond involving two SUVs and two pedestrians is under investigation.

At around 1:20 pm on June 22, Richmond RCMP officers responded to the intersection at Number 4 Road and Williams Road for a two-vehicle collision.

Three pedestrians were walking down the sidewalk together, and two were struck, resulting in what the Richmond RCMP says were “significant injuries.”

RCMP says that a grey Toyota Tundra was driving southbound on Number 4 Road and crossing the intersection at Williams Road on a green light. The Tundra was struck by a black Ford Edge, allegedly driving eastbound on Williams Road before turning right onto Number 4 Road.

After the cars collided, the Ford Edge mounted the sidewalk, striking two of the three pedestrians.

The two impacted pedestrians were transported to a local hospital for treatment. One has been released with injuries to their foot, leg, and abdomen, while the other pedestrian is still in hospital.

The RCMP says that both drivers remained on the scene and cooperated with the police investigation and that impairment was not a factor.

The RCMP is still looking for information about the collision and is asking anyone who may have witnessed it to call 604-278-1212, quoting file number 2024-19457.

Daily Hive has contacted the Richmond RCMP detachment for more information.