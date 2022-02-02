Wild brawl erupts in a Richmond parking lot (VIDEO)

A video has emerged that shows several members of the public involved in a parking lot brawl in Richmond.

Richmond RCMP told Daily Hive that the incident occurred on January 30.

“Upon arrival on scene, frontline investigators identified and spoke to all those involved in what appeared to be a road-rage incident in the busy parking lot.”

Google translate suggests the Snow Goose Media YouTube video title reads, “When the Chinese New Year is approaching, there is a battle for parking spaces in Richmond, Canada.”

The video shows at least five people involved, both men and women.

While the RCMP did not provide a specific location, some online reports suggested that the incident took place in the parking lot of the supermarket Foody World. A Richmond RCMP spokesperson told Daily Hive that the brawl took place in the 3000 block of Sexsmith Road in Richmond, where Foody World is located.

RCMP also said that no one involved had any history of violence, and that thankfully, no one was hurt in the brawl.

“Frontline officers cautioned everyone involved, and each offered an apology before agreeing to go their separate ways. No formal charges are being considered at this time.”