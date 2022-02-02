BC reports over 1,200 new COVID-19 cases, nine more deaths
British Columbia health officials announced on Tuesday that there have been 1,236 new COVID-19 cases reported over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 325,851.
In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 28,302 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 1,035 (-13) COVID-positive individuals are currently hospitalized, and 139 (+1) are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.
- You might also like:
- BC facing highest rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations since pandemic began
- UBC faculty speaking out about next week's return to in-person classes
- Another blast of winter set to hit Metro Vancouver Wednesday
- Fraser Health: 253 new cases, 11,756 total active cases
- Vancouver Coastal Health: 212 new cases, 5,878 total active cases
- Interior Health: 406 new cases, 7,949 total active cases
- Northern Health: 171 new cases, 1,167 total active cases
- Island Health: 188 new cases, 1,534 total active cases
- Outside of Canada: Six new cases, 18 total active cases
There have been nine new COVID-19-related deaths in British Columbia, for a total of 2,625 deaths in the province.
There have been two new healthcare facility outbreaks, for a total of 55 facilities with outbreaks in the province.
To date, 89.9% (4,481,509) of eligible people five and older in BC have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 84% (4,187,417) have received their second dose.
From January 24 to January 30, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 25.3% of cases, and from January 17 to January 30, they accounted for 30.8% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (January 24 to January 30) – Total 11,068
- Not vaccinated: 2,260 (20.4%)
- Partially vaccinated: 543 (4.9%)
- Fully vaccinated: 8,265 (74.7%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (January 17 to January 30) – Total 1,129
- Not vaccinated: 297 (26.3%)
- Partially vaccinated: 51 (4.5%)
- Fully vaccinated: 781 (69.2%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (January 24 to January 30)
- Not vaccinated: 418.2
- Partially vaccinated: 166.6
- Fully vaccinated: 216.5
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (January 17 to January 30)
- Not vaccinated: 75.4
- Partially vaccinated: 41.5
- Fully vaccinated: 16.7