BC reports over 1,200 new COVID-19 cases, nine more deaths

Feb 2 2022, 12:10 am
British Columbia health officials announced on Tuesday that there have been 1,236 new COVID-19 cases reported over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 325,851.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 28,302 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 1,035 (-13) COVID-positive individuals are currently hospitalized, and 139 (+1) are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases and total active cases are broken down by health region as follows:
  • Fraser Health: 253 new cases, 11,756 total active cases
  • Vancouver Coastal Health: 212 new cases, 5,878 total active cases
  • Interior Health: 406 new cases, 7,949 total active cases
  • Northern Health: 171 new cases, 1,167 total active cases
  • Island Health: 188 new cases, 1,534 total active cases
  • Outside of Canada: Six new cases, 18 total active cases

There have been nine new COVID-19-related deaths in British Columbia, for a total of 2,625 deaths in the province.

There have been two new healthcare facility outbreaks, for a total of 55 facilities with outbreaks in the province.

To date, 89.9% (4,481,509) of eligible people five and older in BC have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 84% (4,187,417) have received their second dose.

From January 24 to January 30, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 25.3% of cases, and from January 17 to January 30, they accounted for 30.8% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (January 24 to January 30) – Total 11,068

  • Not vaccinated: 2,260 (20.4%)
  • Partially vaccinated: 543 (4.9%)
  • Fully vaccinated: 8,265 (74.7%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (January 17 to January 30) – Total 1,129

  • Not vaccinated: 297 (26.3%)
  • Partially vaccinated: 51 (4.5%)
  • Fully vaccinated: 781 (69.2%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (January 24 to January 30

  • Not vaccinated: 418.2
  • Partially vaccinated: 166.6
  • Fully vaccinated: 216.5

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (January 17 to January 30)

  • Not vaccinated: 75.4
  • Partially vaccinated: 41.5
  • Fully vaccinated: 16.7
