Cash, guns, drugs: Police make a “significant” seizure in Coquitlam (PHOTOS)

A massive amount of drugs, $164,000 in cash, and a huge cache of weapons were among the items seized in a multi-agency investigation in Coquitlam.

Coquitlam RCMP unveiled pictures of what they called a “significant seizure” of the drugs and guns in question.

The Vancouver Police Department, Richmond RCMP, Lower Mainland District Integrated Units, and the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia assisted Coquitlam RCMP in the execution of multiple search warrants.

“This Coquitlam RCMP-led investigation has taken drugs and firearms off the streets of our communities and will help hold individuals accountable for their blatant disregard for the safety of the public,” Staff Sergeant Lindsey Houghton said in a statement.

The incident has been linked to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

“Multiple police agencies contributing to the overall success of any investigation reflects a collective commitment to combating organized crime and has a significant impact on deterring criminal and violent behaviour.”

The seizure included the following evidence:

3 kilograms of suspected Fentanyl

5.4 kilograms of suspected Cocaine

866 grams of suspected methamphetamine

1.8 kilograms of suspected MDMA

828.5 grams of suspected Ketamine

100 suspected Oxy pills

200 assorted pills

8 kilograms Cutting agent

51,000 suspected counterfeit Xanax pills

12 semi-automatic carbines, eleven handguns, magazines, and ammunition

Over $164,000 in cash

Four luxury vehicles: 2017 Jeep Cherokee SRT, 2018 Audi A7, 2019 Infinity Q50 and a 2021 Audi SQ5

As a result of the investigation and seizure, five Coquitlam residents were arrested, including three men and two women. The individuals were known to police.

A statement from the RCMP suggests everyone involved was in their mid-twenties. They were arrested on December 8 of last year, and were later released pending a charge approval.

“Targeting criminals and violent behaviour will continue to be a priority in our communities,” said RCMP Superintendent Keith Bramhill.