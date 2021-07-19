Richmond Night Market reveals details ahead of its opening this week

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

This year, attendees will be able to pre-purchase tickets and zoom passes through the Hello Chat app.

This app also allows people to pre-load money on it in order to minimize contact while on the market grounds.

Folks that have pre-bought these passes can head to the Express Entrance and enjoy early access ahead of the 7 pm public opening time.

Seating inside the market has been expanded and is now three times larger than it was in previous years. Handwashing stations will be scattered throughout as well. In pre-pandemic years, the huge outdoor market — North America’s largest — typically ran from early May into October. This event normally draws crowds from across the province who travel to check out the rows on rows of vibrant cuisine, along with a diverse lineup of nightly performances on the 50-foot entertainment stage.