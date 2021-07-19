Richmond Night Market reveals details ahead of its opening this week

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.
The opening day of the Richmond Night Market’s 2021 season is almost here. The famous event will be open from Friday, July 23 to Monday, September 6.
Organizers say market-goers can expect “a smaller venue to start, with reduced capacity” and gradually more vendors as time goes on and health guidelines allow.
This year, attendees will be able to pre-purchase tickets and zoom passes through the Hello Chat app.
This app also allows people to pre-load money on it in order to minimize contact while on the market grounds.
Folks that have pre-bought these passes can head to the Express Entrance and enjoy early access ahead of the 7 pm public opening time.
Courtesy Richmond Night Market
Seating inside the market has been expanded and is now three times larger than it was in previous years.
Handwashing stations will be scattered throughout as well.
Courtesy Richmond Night Market
In pre-pandemic years, the huge outdoor market — North America’s largest — typically ran from early May into October.
This event normally draws crowds from across the province who travel to check out the rows on rows of vibrant cuisine, along with a diverse lineup of nightly performances on the 50-foot entertainment stage.
Richmond Night Market 2021
When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday preceding Statutory
Holidays from 7 pm to midnight; Friday, July 23 to Monday, September 6, 2021
Where: The corner of Number 3 and River Road (one block from the Bridgeport Canada Line station)