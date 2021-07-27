Richmond Night Market implementing stricter COVID-19 safety measures

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

The Richmond Night Market had its grand opening last weekend, and it was a huge success. Maybe too successful.

Night market enthusiasts were clearly craving some street food and the vibe of a bustling event.

It seems Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) officials weren’t necessarily as excited about the launch.

July 23 was the opening night for the market, the first in over a year since the pandemic forced organizers to put the event on hold.

VCH informed Daily Hive that they had spoken to the operator of the event about implementing stricter COVID-19 measures.

Some of the measures that VCH recommended include limiting ticket sales, improving communication to control crowds, and putting out stricter messaging on social distancing.

They also proposed limiting entry and mask recommendations.

In a conversation with a spokesperson for the Richmond Night Market, Daily Hive confirmed that these measures will be adhered to, on top of the measures that are already in place, like hand-wash stations.

The night market will open an hour earlier on Friday in hopes of creating less congestion. They’ll be open on BC Day, Monday August 2, which will hopefully break up the crowds.

They’ll also be making masks mandatory and adding gates in the food court, where the spokesperson told Daily Hive a majority of the crowd issues are taking place.