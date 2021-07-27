Pizza Hut is offering buy-one-get-one FREE pizzas across Canada
There’s a lot happening in the world that’s making us want to eat some delicious comfort food — so it’s a good thing one pizza chain has a cheap deal to help us out.
When you purchase a regular-priced large or medium ‘za from Pizza Hut online for delivery or carry-out, you’ll be able to get a second one at no cost, as long as it’s of equal or lesser value.
This offer is only valid until August 15, so be sure to get in on it while you can.
If it doesn’t add automatically, use the code 879 at checkout.