Richmond businesses hosting job fair at Lansdowne Centre to fill 100+ positions

Businesses in Richmond struggling to fill positions due to Metro Vancouver’s current labour shortage will be hosting a job fair at Lansdowne Centre shopping mall on Friday, August 20.

Several major mall businesses such as Toys “R” Us, T&T Supermarket, and Vancouver Premier College, and Lansdowne Centre itself, will also be present at the job fair.

Job seekers are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resume to hand out on the day, and speak to hiring staff. Over 100 positions are on offer, including in retail, marketing, beauty, food service, technology, and customer service.

“We know some of our tenants are looking for staff as we head into the fall and into a busier holiday period than last year, so we wanted to do something that allows them to showcase the jobs they have available, as well as having great positions for people looking for their first or their next career move,” said Bronwyn Bailey, marketing manager at Lansdowne Centre.

Lansdowne Centre Job Fair Summer 2021

When: Friday, August 20, 2021

Time: 12 pm to 5 pm

Where: Kiosk Court (enter by Best Buy) at Lansdowne Centre — 5300 No. 3 Road, Richmond