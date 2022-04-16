Richmond's Lansdowne Centre Carnival is back this weekend (PHOTOS)

Where’s the party at this weekend? It’s actually in Richmond!

The carnival has returned at last to Richmond’s Lansdowne Centre parking lot and it’s full of fair food, rides, games, and good vibes.

From Easter weekend and beyond until Sunday, April 24, you can catch the colourful carnival and get your fill of mini-donuts and ferris wheel rides.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PL Shimmer & Hera Shimmer (@plshimmer_herababy)

The Carnival has been a fixture in this Richmond neighbourhood for years and seeing it bring its lights, treats, and happiness back once again is beautiful.

You’ll want to check out the daily hours at Lansdowne so you don’t miss it. It’s going from the afternoon until late for most of the Easter long weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Rogelios (@raisedbydocs)

This year, you can drop by Lansdowne Centre Customer Service to grab coupon flyers for discounts on ride tickets.

If you can’t wait for the PNE to begin this year, you should head to the Carnival for a taste of fun.

Where: Lansdowne Centre parking lot

When: Now until Sunday, April 24

Tickets: Purchased on site at the West Coast Amusements box office

Cost: From $1.25 each per coupon, wristbands from $45