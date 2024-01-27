Tributes pour out for beloved Richmond grocers destroyed by fire

Smoke could be seen billowing in the air on Friday evening as a fire erupted at a much-loved grocery store in Steveston.

The fire broke out at Super Grocer and Pharmacy, along No. 1 Road and Moncton Street, yesterday afternoon around 5 pm, according to Richmond City Hall.

While the cause of the fire is currently unknown, fortunately, no one was injured. Daily Hive has reached out to Richmond Fire and Rescue and Super Grocer and Pharmacy for more information.

People witnessing the blaze flooded social media with photographs and videos of the burning store, which was now “gone,” according to one user.

Many users on X mourned the grocers, sharing how it was an iconic spot within the Richmond neighbourhood.

“It’s heartbreaking to see one of [the] iconic and long-standing buildings is burning and can’t be saved!” one user shared.

Our community’s beloved Super grocer & pharmacy is on fire tonight! It’s heart breaking to see one of iconic and long standing buildings is burning and can’t be saved! Feel so sad for all employees and business owner! Big thanks for Richmond firefighters pic.twitter.com/LZryCv0yez — melissa (@melissaneshat) January 27, 2024

Other members from the Richmond community also shared their sadness at the destruction of the store calling the grocers “an institution.”

I’m so sad about the fire at Super Grocer in Steveston. It’s an institution, independent, family-run, had a caring pharmacy (they were instrumental in my Dad’s chemo treatments) and had a diversity of Asian products, a rarity in Steveston. And they had best floral shop, too. — Robyn Hanson (@BCRobyn) January 27, 2024

As a born and raised in Steveston’er…it’s truly devastating to see Super Grocer/Valu go out this way. Rods, Steveston Hardware, Super Grocer/Valu….places of familiarity that we grew up with that are no longer here. Part of this town’s history just went up in smoke. Sad. — Cordelia (@slyhockeyguy) January 27, 2024

Another user nodded to other places in Richmond that no longer exist and summed up the loss of the iconic grocery store.

“Part of this town’s history just went up in smoke,” they wrote. “Sad.”