Fool VPD’s traffic section once, shame on you; fool them twice, and you’ll get the same ticket if you’re a Vancouver driver who obstructed your plate with a bike rack.

That was the case for a Vancouver Range Rover driver, who was first stopped back in November 2023.

Apparently, he told the VPD Traffic Section he needed a few more days to take off the rack.

“Two months apparently wasn’t enough time! $230 fine,” VPD Traffic Unit posted on X.

Same driver & same obstructed plate… today, he asked for a few days to take off the rack. Two months apparently wasn’t enough time! $230 fine. #DriveSafe #WereOutThere @VancouverPD pic.twitter.com/WoPDSn7mPv — VPD Traffic Section (@VPDTrafficUnit) January 26, 2024

The X post led to a mini-debate in the responses.

“With all due respect. There’s no other way for me to carry my bikes,” one driver responded.

The VPD Traffic Section had an option.

Here is one option. No affiliation to this product and we are not endorsing it. It’s just an option. pic.twitter.com/Vlp3m2ehV2 — VPD Traffic Section (@VPDTrafficUnit) January 26, 2024

Others pointed out that it was easy to mount a plate somewhere visible and that it “should be a minor expense for a Range Rover owner.”

In fact, most of the responses were applauding the efforts of the VPD Traffic Section.

Well done, so much of this in Surrey area glad to see you folk don’t tolerate this stuff. @surreyps — Sr.Chimp (@sr_chimp) January 26, 2024

Many made comments suggesting there wasn’t enough enforcement taking place in the streets.

Finally…! More authority in the streets is necessary — Jose Armando Arias 🇨🇦🇲🇽🇪🇸🇫🇷 (@arias_armando) January 26, 2024

This is something that needs to be cracked down on more, I appreciate this. So many people are blocking their tail lights with these racks. — Cody Kendall (@kendzilla89) January 26, 2024

Who knew a bike rack could be so costly?