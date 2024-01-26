NewsHumour & WeirdCrime

Fool me once: Vancouver driver dinged twice in three months for same violation

Jan 26 2024, 10:31 pm
@VPDTrafficUnit/X

Fool VPD’s traffic section once, shame on you; fool them twice, and you’ll get the same ticket if you’re a Vancouver driver who obstructed your plate with a bike rack.

That was the case for a Vancouver Range Rover driver, who was first stopped back in November 2023.

Apparently, he told the VPD Traffic Section he needed a few more days to take off the rack.

“Two months apparently wasn’t enough time! $230 fine,” VPD Traffic Unit posted on X.

The X post led to a mini-debate in the responses.

“With all due respect. There’s no other way for me to carry my bikes,” one driver responded.

The VPD Traffic Section had an option.

Others pointed out that it was easy to mount a plate somewhere visible and that it “should be a minor expense for a Range Rover owner.”

In fact, most of the responses were applauding the efforts of the VPD Traffic Section.

Many made comments suggesting there wasn’t enough enforcement taking place in the streets.

Who knew a bike rack could be so costly?

