Crane incident leads to Burnaby road closure that could last hours

Amir Ali
Jan 26 2024, 11:27 pm
Google Maps | @TrafficTrish/X

There’s a major road closure in Burnaby, with Lougheed Highway completely closed between Gilmore and Madison to both westbound and eastbound traffic, apparently due to a crane falling.

We’re currently awaiting details from WorkSafeBC about the incident, but Burnaby RCMP  is responding to the scene to re-route traffic.

Metro Vancouver traffic reporter Trish Jewison has shared a photo of a crane that may have fallen down in that area of Burnaby.

“It looks to me like part of a crane fell off the roof and is now suspended down the side of the building with ropes and cables,” she said.

“Crews on top, crews on the ground.”

Currently, Burnaby RCMP is assisting with public safety, and it sounds like this could be a major headache for drivers in that part of Metro Vancouver.

“We are expecting the closure on Lougheed to be in effect for several more hours, including the evening rush, so we would advise drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists to avoid the area and take an alternate route,” Burnaby RCMP told Daily Hive.

We’ll update this story when we hear back from WorkSafeBC about the incident.

