A fire in Richmond is billowing smoke into the air (VIDEOS)

A fire on No. 5 Road in Richmond was visible from blocks away as it billowed black smoke into the air.

On Saturday, October 8, social media users shared photos and videos of the Richmond fire.

Richmond Fire Department did a tremendous job containing and putting down the 🔥. pic.twitter.com/etFR2v9FpA — JD (@CoachDhillon) October 8, 2022

Richmond RCMP issued a notice of a temporary road closure on No 5 Road (North of Seacliff Road and South of King Road) and Williams Road (East of Seacote Road) due to an “on going incident.”

Daily Hive has reached out to Richmond Fire Rescue for more information and will update this story.

More to come…