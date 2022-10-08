NewsCrime

Police investigate multiple stabbings in Crab Park overnight

Police investigate multiple stabbings in Crab Park overnight

Police have shared scant details on an investigation into multiple stabbings in Crab Park overnight.

On Saturday, October 8, the Vancouver Police Department tweeted out that they had a suspect in custody following the stabbing incidents. Police said some victims were brought to the hospital and others who fled may need medical attention.

There’s no ongoing risk to the public and police say they’ll share more information soon.

This is at least the second serious incident in the area recently, as in May 2022, a man was murdered in Crab Park following an assault.

More to come…

