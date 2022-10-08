Police investigate multiple stabbings in Crab Park overnight

Police have shared scant details on an investigation into multiple stabbings in Crab Park overnight.

On Saturday, October 8, the Vancouver Police Department tweeted out that they had a suspect in custody following the stabbing incidents. Police said some victims were brought to the hospital and others who fled may need medical attention.

There’s no ongoing risk to the public and police say they’ll share more information soon.

A suspect is in custody and #VPD is investigating multiple stabbings in Crab Park overnight. Some victims have been taken to hospital, but others fled and may need medical attention. No ongoing public risk. We'll have more info when it's available. pic.twitter.com/3rOBbRGww2 — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) October 8, 2022

This is at least the second serious incident in the area recently, as in May 2022, a man was murdered in Crab Park following an assault.

