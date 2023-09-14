Fists fly as fight breaks out in Richmond food court (VIDEO)

A fight in a Richmond mall’s food court prompted a heavy police response over the weekend and led to two men being kicked out.

Video of the fight circulated on social media shortly, showing a group of people witnessing the violence Saturday afternoon in Pacific Plaza.

“Frontline Richmond RCMP responded to a business in the 8800 block of Odlin Crescent for multiple reports of a fight in progress between two males,” Richmond RCMP told Daily Hive.

When they arrived, they spoke with the men, a 32-year-old from Richmond and a 29-year-old from Burnaby.

“Both appear to have sustained minor injuries. It was determined that no criminal offence had occurred and the parties were strongly encouraged to leave the area and consult with their respective physicians if required,” RCMP added.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

An unverified comment on a Chinese social media platform claims the fight started as an argument between two groups when a man allegedly bumped into a table of a family who was enjoying a meal.

Apparently, one of the people at the table began swearing at the man and then started swearing at the woman nearby. Tensions escalated to the point that one of them swung a punch and broke someone’s glasses.

“[The] son even rushed to my husband and asked if he wanted to fight here. Then he punched my husband and broke my husband’s glasses. The glasses scratched my husband’s face. It almost hit the eyeball when it was broken. The mother and son wanted to run away after they beat someone and saw us calling the police, but I drove them back,” a post translated into English reads in part.