Loblaw investigates after TikToker discovers chip rip-off when weighing bag

Loblaw is investigating after a customer who purchased a No Name brand bag of chips weighed the item, only to learn they were getting ripped off.

TikTok user @joceforce posted a video of themselves weighing the package, which claimed the bag’s net quantity of chips was 200 grams.

However, when the bag was placed on their kitchen scale, it showed the contents were much less than what was printed on the bag.

At first, the results came out to 115 grams, and then the TikToker slightly adjusted the bag, and the scale determined the contents weighed 101 grams (including the bag itself).

“Shopping at the cheapest store, buying the cheapest brands so I can keep living indoors… and you’re stealing half my darn chips,” the TikToker wrote in the video.

Loblaw says “product does not live up to standards”

In the caption of the video, the customer also called out Loblaw Canada — which oversees the No Name brand –“for making life harder when it’s already rough.”

“I hope you’re enjoying your billions,” they added, likely referencing the fact that Loblaw Companies Limited reportedly raked in a profit of $508 million in July over its second quarter.

Despite this, however, a Loblaw spokesperson told Daily Hive that its food margins were down that quarter.

Loblaws Ontario did comment on the video and asked the customer to reach out to them so they could review the issue further.

In a statement to Daily Hive, Loblaw Public Relations said that the product shown in the customer’s TikTok “absolutely does not live up to our standards.”

“We’ve reached out to the customer for more information so that we can look into it and figure out what happened. Our No Name satisfaction guarantee allows customers to return or exchange (if they don’t have the receipt) any products that don’t meet their expectations.”

Social media users “lightly salted” by video

The video of the apparent chip rip-off had many folks angered in the comments.

“[Sh*tty] Loblaws and shrinkflation. Not that it helps much but we have cut a lot of packaged prepared foods from our of our house for this reason,” wrote one person.

“It’s insane. I’ve noticed it so much lately. They’re ripping us off, charging us more & making billions annually in profits. Something needs to change,” wrote another commenter.

“PC and No Name “used to be” good but with their ripping you off money-saving tactics these days please reconsider shopping their products,” another viewer wrote.

“Lightly salted and lightly filled 🙃,” joked another.

CFIA has rules in place

According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s (CFIA) website, “In general, it is not acceptable to under-fill a container with a product.”

“For example, it is not acceptable to package 200 millitres of a beverage in a container having a capacity of 250 millitres. This would result in a head-space of at least 24%, often referred to as “slack-fill”, and would be misleading with respect to the quantity of the product [6(1), SFCA].”

The CFIA also has rules on accuracy when it comes to the declared quantity labelled on a food package.

“The declared quantity on a package should accurately reflect the quantity being supplied, so the average net contents of the packages in a lot may not be less than the declared quantity,” reads the first rule.

“Knowing that production techniques are neither perfect nor ideal, it is sufficient to ensure that on average the packages contain the declared quantity. The average requirement provides protection to consumers who purchase more than one package of a particular product. Generally, a deficiently filled package will be compensated for by an overfilled one,” continues the rule.

Daily Hive has reached out to the CFIA for comment but did not hear back before publication.