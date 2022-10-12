We can’t help it – when the weather cools down, the leaves fall off the trees, and the days get shorter, we seek out the coziest spots in the city to hunker down for a while.

Fall and winter have us searching for the coziest bars, cafes, and restaurants in the city – places that warm us from the inside out and invite us to stay a little while longer.

From brick walls to fireplaces to just overall warm vibes, these are the city’s top restaurants when it comes to being cozy – our favourite state of being.

An old-school Italian pasta joint, Ask for Luigi is set in a corner heritage building, has plenty of wood detailing throughout, and makes us feel like we’ve just been invited into someone’s home. Not to mention the homey eclectic dinnerware that its impeccable food is served on – that helps with the cozy vibes too.

Address: 305 Alexander Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-2544

With a warm, welcoming environment and an interior that feels like it’s been plucked right out of some little Italian village. Livia is a primo spot for an after-work negroni, a plate of pasta, and some warm company.

Address: 1399 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-423-3869

Serving classic French and Quebecois cuisine, St. Lawrence’s comforting atmosphere perfectly matches the food. With rustic yet chic interiors that are filled with antique found objects and paintings, this spot is overflowing with cozy, wintery vibes.

Address: 269 Powell Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-620-3800

This East Van restaurant goes big on the old-school, family-forward, Italian-American red sauce vibes, and we love it for it. It’s the dark interiors and casual but refined design – original wood panelling and all – that gives this spot its cozy, “why don’t you stay awhile?” atmosphere.

Address: 631 Commercial Dr, Vancouver

Phone: 604-254-5633

Gastown’s Six Acres has long been a pillar of the neighbourhood, with its brick walls, cozy loft area, and a menu featuring both North American comfort food and cocktail classics. It’s a good spot to hide out in during a rainy day.

Address: 203 Carrall St, Vancouver

Phone: 604-488-0110

Head to Yaletown to check out this longtime restaurant for cozy vibes and delicious food. Brick walls and hanging chandeliers really set the tone here and will make you want to settle in for the evening. Brix & Mortar also happens to have one of the most romantic patios in Vancouver.

Address: 1137 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-915-9463

Charmingly located inside a heritage home, Lupo is known for its intimate, cozy atmosphere. The menu, with dishes like carbonara, lamb shank, and gnocchi bolognese certainly adds to its warming vibes, too.

Address: 869 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-569-2535

With its classic comfort food offerings, vaguely farmhouse-inspired decor, and chill atmosphere, Homer St. Cafe & Bar is a solid choice when you’re looking for a cozy place to settle down. With so many different kinds of nooks in the place – long tables, bistro tables, banquette seating, and more – there’s room for all kinds of occasions here.

Address: 898 Homer Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-4299

The Bacchus is a seriously cozy spot. With rich leather, dark wood, and upholstered furniture everywhere, it’s hard not to enjoy your time by the fire at this restaurant and piano bar.

Address: Wedgewood Hotel & Spa – 845 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-608-5319

This spot is the definition of cozy. If you happen to be hungry and in Stanley Park, we recommend making a pit stop at The Teahouse Restaurant for a meal.

Address: Ferguson Point in Stanley Park, Vancouver

Phone: 604-669-3281

