The Lower Mainland will be hit with a "Rex block" this week

If you were looking at the forecast for the week and thinking, “Wow, it’s going to be beautiful,” you may not have seen the warning from The Weather Network that the Lower Mainland is going to be hit with a Rex block.

We’ve seen many weather terms that were unfamiliar over the last year, such as the heat dome, atmospheric rivers like the pineapple express, weather bombs, and more.

“Rex block” might take the weather cake.

Thankfully, a Rex block has nothing to do with Jurassic Park or the Tyrannosaurus Rex.

Here’s what it’s all about.

The Weather Network says that this type of blocking pattern forms after a ridge of high pressure builds over a trough of low pressure to the south.

The weather agency adds that, in extreme cases, stagnant weather beneath a Rex block can last for weeks. This could potentially lock in long periods of dry or wet weather.

This week, the Rex block will likely lead to more foggy weather.

The Lower Mainland saw large periods of fog within the last few weeks, which was caused by an inversion. The Weather Network suggests the upcoming weather pattern is the “perfect recipe for a temperature inversion.”

“We’re looking at a likely temperature inversion setting up beneath this Rex block. The cool air trapped beneath the inversion could lead to several days of fog across the Lower Mainland, including Metro Vancouver.”

Things could have been significantly warmer were it not for this weather inversion keeping cool air trapped near the surface.

The Weather Network is also warning that higher freezing levels could lead to an increase in avalanche danger across most BC mountain ranges through the middle of the week at least.

It feels like the weather gods are trolling BC at this point. The Weather Network was right when they said that February would be a mixed bag.