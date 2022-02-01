Weather roller-coaster: February will be a mixed bag for BC

Don’t put those winter clothes away just yet. The month-long forecast for BC suggests the province could see some cold weather this month.

The Weather Network has released its preliminary weather outlook for the month, proving that it will be challenging to dress for the weather as temperatures fluctuate throughout February.

February will start with fairly cold temperatures and some snow forecast for Wednesday.

After a few days of near-freezing temperatures, temperatures could feel somewhat warmer than seasonal. It will be a back-and-forth battle between cold and warm for the rest of the month.

Be thankful you’re not in the Prairies, though; they might be hit with the coldest weather in Canada this month.

According to the 14-day trend, Valentine’s Day could see the most significant dip in temperature. The Weather Network suggests that nighttime lows could reach -2˚C.

After another warming period, temperatures are expected to drop again near the end of the month, but the change is expected to hit gradually.

Compared to the snowy weather that the province was hit with last December and into January, February looks like a welcome change for BC.