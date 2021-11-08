Justin Bieber just teased a major collaboration with Tim Hortons

It’s no secret that Justin Bieber loves Tim Hortons.

Other than that one time he went off about the new lid design from the Canadian fast-food restaurant chain, the A-list singer has pretty much always hyped up the brand.

In fact, Justin’s wife, model Hailey Bieber, might actually love the company more than the Canadian himself.

It seems now that Justin and Tim Hortons are making their relationship a bit more official, as the singer just teased a collaboration with the coffee and donut chain.

Bieber shared an image on his Instagram account Monday morning with the caption “Working on something” and tagged not one but two Tim Hortons accounts.

This can only mean one thing: we’re about to have a seriously Canadian mashup on our hands.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

We’ll keep you posted as more details about this potential partnership are revealed.

Until then, let’s remember all the times famous people have shown their love for Tim Hortons in the past (we’re looking at you, Barack Obama).