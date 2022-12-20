Check before you trek: Restaurants and cafes across Vancouver close due to snow

It’s no secret that Vancouverites are not used to having snowstorms that stick.

The current “snowmageddon” conditions are already driving people nuts, and here’s another thing we need to be aware of: restaurant closures.

Eateries, cafes, and pubs in and around Metro Vancouver have been sharing the status of their operations in light of the weather.

Be sure to check the socials of where you are heading for a bite or a drink before your trek, or you’ll end up like this individual.

While many spots are calling it for today, some are celebrating the wild weather. One such destination is The Cascade Room, which is offering a special edition of its all-day happy hour today.

Here are some recent temporary closure announcements from local food businesses:

