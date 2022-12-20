NewsWeatherHumour & Weird

Dec 20 2022, 6:36 pm
Amir Ali/Daily Hive

Guess what? It snowed, and Metro Vancouver residents have all sorts of reactions to what could be record-breaking snowfall for December 20.

Reactions to the potentially historic snow in Vancouver ranged from frustration and anger to people embracing the beauty of it all.

We’re not sure what Ryan Reynolds could do to alleviate the impacts of this snowstorm, but at least one person thinks he should try.

While he hasn’t necessarily chimed in on the snow chaos in Vancouver, Reynolds did retweet this tweet:

Some Twitter users tweeted their praises of people doing good deeds and shovelling their sidewalks.

We’ve reached out to the City of Vancouver about sidewalks, as many are reporting what Vancouver residents have become used to, dangerous paths at residences around the city.

Based on some photos people have shared, Vancouverites could have used this Tuesday off.

Some of the reactions to the snow include people pointing the finger at the City of Vancouver.

Hey, @LostBoyLostBeer, you can hide anywhere you want to.

