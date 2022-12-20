Guess what? It snowed, and Metro Vancouver residents have all sorts of reactions to what could be record-breaking snowfall for December 20.

Reactions to the potentially historic snow in Vancouver ranged from frustration and anger to people embracing the beauty of it all.

We’re not sure what Ryan Reynolds could do to alleviate the impacts of this snowstorm, but at least one person thinks he should try.

vancouver paralyzed under snow bro do something @VancityReynolds — ari (@arianeanindita) December 20, 2022

While he hasn’t necessarily chimed in on the snow chaos in Vancouver, Reynolds did retweet this tweet:

Some Twitter users tweeted their praises of people doing good deeds and shovelling their sidewalks.

Shoutout to the guy shovelling Vancouver snow in ripped jeans while smoking a cigarette. — Jesse Marchand (@jeslaine) December 20, 2022

We’ve reached out to the City of Vancouver about sidewalks, as many are reporting what Vancouver residents have become used to, dangerous paths at residences around the city.

Based on some photos people have shared, Vancouverites could have used this Tuesday off.

Getting word now from the City of Vancouver that Tuesday has been cancelled — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) December 20, 2022

Some of the reactions to the snow include people pointing the finger at the City of Vancouver.

How can one city council be so useless @CityofVancouver knew the snow was coming but have left the city in chaos as they didn’t think to employ people to salt the roads through the city. An absolute disgrace! How do these idiots still have jobs!?? #epicfail #vancouver #snow — Mark James Parry (@MarkJamesParry) December 20, 2022

Are we sure I can’t just hide out in the shower where it’s warm instead of going to work and facing Vancouver vs the snow transit? — a trash panda (@LostBoyLostBeer) December 20, 2022

Hey, @LostBoyLostBeer, you can hide anywhere you want to.