Fairview – the Vancouver neighbourhood that is bound by 16th Avenue in the south, Cambie Street to the east, Burrard Street to the west, and False Creek to the north – was just named the best neighbourhood in Canada for a night out.

While this distinction remains dubious to nearly everyone, that doesn’t mean Fairview isn’t home to some of the city’s tastiest eats.

From cocktail bars to vegetarian spots, French pastries to Japanese BBQ, there truly is a bit of everything in this neighbourhood.

Lively nightlife? Not so much. Fantastic food? Absolutely.

These are our picks for the best places to eat in Fairview.

Grapes and Soda

This cozy spot is not only one of the best spots in Fairview for a great cocktail, but probably one of the best in Vancouver. Go for its inventive cocktails, natural wines, and fantastic seasonal small plates.

Address: 1541 W 6th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-336-2456

Farmer’s Apprentice

The sister restaurant to Grapes and Soda, this spot specializes in local and seasonal vegetarian dishes. The atmosphere is rustic and refined, the cocktails are well-crafted, and the food is incredible. It also happens to be Owen Wilson’s favourite restaurant in Vancouver.

Address: 1535 W 6th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-620-2070

Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ

For both a tasty and memorable dining experience, check out Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ. Here, you get to grill your own meats right at the table, which you then enjoy alongside a dipping sauce, rice, and other veggie side dishes. This spot is especially great for a group!

Address: 950 W Broadway #201, Vancouver

Phone: 604-558-3898

Marche Mon Pitou Bistro and Bakery

This French-inspired spot serves pastries as well as savoury lunch options and brunch. You can grab coffee and a treat to-go, but Mon Pitou also has a very charming atmosphere with both inside and outside seating. It also offers table service for both dinners and brunch.

Address: 1387 W 7th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-730-0217

Beaucoup Bakery

This must-visit bakery and cafe is one of the best in the city. It offers French-inspired pastries and great coffee, with rotating seasonal specials like an apple pie bun or matcha red bean mochi danish.

Address: 2150 Fir Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-732-4222

Suika Japanese

This Japanese “snack bar” offers sashimi and sushi, as well as noodle bowls, seafood, and side dishes like chicken dashi karaage. It also happens to have a great sake list, as well as a memorable chandelier made out of empty sake bottles.

Address: 1626 W Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-730-1678

Afghan Horsemen

This long-time Vancouver restaurant has been operating since 1974 and was actually the first Afghani restaurant in Canada. In addition to its storied history, Afghan Horsemen has an incredible atmosphere (with draped fabric, floor seating, and hanging lanterns) and great Afghani food. A definite must-try in both the neighbourhood and the city.

Address: 1833 Anderson Street #202, Vancouver

Phone: 604-873-5923

Popina Canteen

This “pretty fast food” joint on Granville Island is both a tourist attraction and a local favourite. Offering massive fried chicken sandwiches (you might need a fork), incredible smash burgers, “world-famous” lobster rolls, and its signature puff cream desserts, this place isn’t just pretty – it’s delicious.

Address: 1691 Johnston Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-7518

Granville Island Public Market

We couldn’t possibly leave Granville Island Public Market off this list. With numerous places to get fantastic eats inside the market (Lee’s Donuts, Siegels Bagels, Benton Brothers Fine Cheese, and Oyama Sausage, just to name a few), this market is a food destination in its own right.

Address: Public Market, 1689 Johnston Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-666-6655

