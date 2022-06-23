New Westminster is the place to be when it comes to food festivals this July. Not only is the Fridays on Front street party returning to the riverfront in July, but the Uptown Live Street Party is also set to have more than 30 food trucks.

Another food-centric event to add to your calendar for next month is the On Your Block Festival, a one-day multicultural event taking place on July 9.

For the event, there will be more than 50 vendors, an array of food trucks, plus a big beer garden highlighting some local breweries.

Participating food trucks will include Indian street snacks from Indish, plant-based burgers and shakes from Veg Out, Mexican eats from Ay! Mamacita, ice cream from Crema, plus more to be announced soon.

Expect to find cold beer from breweries like 5 Roads Brewing Co., Studio Brewing, Strathcona Beer, Yellow Dog, and Dageraad.

Organized by Odihi, a non-profit that aims to provide education and resources to BIPOC women and girls, the On Your Block Festival is a chance for the community to come together over great, diverse food offerings, and other fun activities.

The event is free and will run from 1 pm to 9 pm.

When: Saturday, July 9 from 1 to 9 pm

Where: Tipperary Park, 315 Queens Avenue, New Westminster

