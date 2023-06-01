Late BC news anchor to be honoured with memorial on local trail

Residents are raising money to mount a plaque on a BC trail for the late and great BC news anchor, Deborra Hope.

Hope, who worked as an anchor at Global News, tragically passed away last month at 67.

Since then, many tributes have come through on social media and local news stations, and now, a fundraiser has been launched in her honour.

The GoFundMe, launched by Angela Sinclair, is to raise money to adopt Hope’s favourite trail in Anmore, BC, where Sinclair says Hope would often walk her dog. The fundraiser has already exceeded its goal.

“A plaque dedicated to Deborra will be mounted along this trail that meanders through the forested community she called home for so long.”

“Deborra was more than a news anchor,” the GoFundMe post read in memory of Hope.

“She was a beacon of trust and compassion for viewers across the province. With her distinct voice and genuine smile, she brought comfort to living rooms, delivering news with grace and integrity.”

A fellow Global News anchor, Jordon Armstrong, called Hope the “heart and soul” of Global News BC.

Deb was the heart and soul of @GlobalBC.

In June 2022, Hope was appointed as a member of the Order of Canada for her contributions to journalism as a reporter and anchor “and for her tireless involvement as a volunteer.”

Hope was born in Trail, BC, and she regularly worked alongside another iconic face in BC news, Tony Parsons.

Journalists tweeted their condolences for Hope, with many citing that she was an inspiration.