Global Vancouver morning news anchor announces he's leaving

A news anchor for a popular morning television show in Vancouver announced he’s leaving this month, meaning morning TV news aficionados will have to say goodbye to the familiar face.

Paul Haysom with Global News will have his last day on-air with the station on June 16, he announced during Thursday morning’s show.

“This job has been the thrill of a lifetime and that has everything to do with the incredible team, and the amazing BC viewers,” Haysom said on Twitter.

…to every person who laughed at one of my bad jokes or puns – everyone who shared their stories – everyone who made me to be part of their morning routine – Thank you 🙏 Global is a family and I will always be a small part of it. Details on where I’m going very soon… #ThankYou pic.twitter.com/McKsd5Ep9t — Paul Haysom (@PaulHaysom) June 1, 2023

He told viewers on-air that he’s taken a new position in a new city, but hasn’t announced details just yet. Haysom has been at Global for more than six years, and said everyone in the province has been so welcoming over the years.

“I wanted to say thank you to everyone at Global, all the people here who work on-air and off. But most of all to all the incredible viewers here,” he said.

Fans of morning TV news will soon say goodbye to a familiar face in Vancouver. Anchor @PaulHaysom announced this morning he’s leaving @GlobalBC, and his last day will be June 16 pic.twitter.com/wDebIbcqfd — Megan Devlin (@MegDevlinn) June 1, 2023

The award-winning journalist reported live from the Stanley Cup riots in 2011 and covered the Olympics when they came to Vancouver in 2010. He was also front-and-centre for the catastrophic floods in southern Alberta in 2013 before he transitioned into the anchor role.

Earlier this year, Haysom was also featured on the Jimmy Kimmel Show for a tongue-in-cheek tweet about 4/20 being “cannabis Christmas.”

“Cannabis Christmas” – The day where parents leave milk & cookies out for themselves… #ThanksJimmy 😂 https://t.co/wnsxLLf5wH — Paul Haysom (@PaulHaysom) April 21, 2023

News runs in Haysom’s family — both his parents were journalists as well.

While Vancouver viewers will miss Haysom on their screens, they can always follow along on Twitter, where he’s known to share adorable photos of his dog, Fuller.