"Full recovery": Beloved CTV weathercaster undergoes heart surgery

A beloved fixture on local television is recovering after surgery and his TV family says he’s hoping to be back on air soon.

Marke Driesschen, the weathercaster for CTV Morning Live, underwent a heart valve replacement procedure and it was successful, according to hosts Jason Pires and Carrie Adams Friday.

Viewers who have watched him nearly every day for years can expect to see him back once he gets the okay from his doctor.

“He’s expected to make a full recovery in the next two to three months,” they said.

“He was saying sooner [rather] than later.”

While he was candid that he would be taking a leave of absence earlier this week, the reason for it was not disclosed at the time

Many took to social media to express their well wishes and that he will be missed.

In addition to working at CTV, he is also an actor and has appeared in a number of local productions, including Final Destination 2, Smallville, Mr. Magoo, Elektra and The Dead Zone.

In a statement to Daily Hive, Bell Media says he will return in the summer and other weather specialists from CTV will fill in for him while he’s away.

With files from Amanda Wawryk