"Amazing milestone": Rescued baby sea otters arrive at Vancouver Aquarium

Two baby sea otters recently rescued near Tofino have arrived at their new home at the Vancouver Aquarium and are already winning over visitors.

Luna was found alone on Vargas Island and was under close observation by the Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Society (VAMMR).

Her rescue also comes just weeks after baby Tofino went viral after being found alone off the coast of Vancouver Island.

“The Vancouver Aquarium is thrilled to welcome the arrival of sea otter pups Tofino and Luna from VAMMR,” said the Aquarium on Instagram.

“Tofino is currently in the main otter habitat and is available to view at the Aquarium. Luna remains in critical care and is being monitored by animal care and veterinary staff.”

Luna, a female northern sea otter, was found in the intertidal zone on Vargas Island with remnants of her umbilical cord still attached. She was vocalizing, but there was no mother in sight.

A former VAMMR volunteer was among the group that discovered Luna, who hiked across the island and took a water taxi to Tofino to meet the rescue team.

Tofino was rescued at the age of only six-weeks old near the Vancouver Island town of the same name.

Since then, she has been an internet sensation. With her adorable little squeaks and absolutely sweet little paws capturing millions of views and growing.

VAMMR is Canada’s only dedicated marine mammal rescue facility for animals like Tofino and Luna. The organization is urging the public to support them by symbolically adopting the baby sea otters or donating at vammr.org to help cover the rising costs of the pups’ care.

