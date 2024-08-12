Cat finds stardom as face of "hilarious" BC SPCA campaign

A lottery currently happening in BC promises to change not only your life but also the lives of vulnerable animals across the province.

The BC SPCA 50/50 Lottery for Animals in Need recently kicked off and has already sold over 74% of all tickets in just three weeks.

This year’s prize is the organization’s biggest ever, with a pot of up to $1.5 million. That means a ticket holder could take home up to $750,000.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BC SPCA (@bcspca)

One animal has already become a winner through the BC SPCA’s summer 50/50, and that’s the star of the lottery’s Reddit ad campaign.

Nova the tuxedo cat sits in the yard and encourages users to “indulge on her behalf” by getting a 50/50 ticket while she goes on a diet.

Redditors described the ad campaign as “hilarious,” while another gave it “two paws up.”

“The cat one made me laugh the first time I saw it,” said GeekLove99. “It’s a great campaign for a really good cause.”

Alina Wilson, BC SPCA senior officer of digital giving, told Daily Hive that the organization was very happy with the online support.

“Redditors have a great sense of humour, so we love to lean into that with our advertising,” said Wilson. “It’s amazing when we can joke around and have fun with animal lovers, while also getting the BC SPCA’s message out. I’ve seen before how Redditors have rallied together for causes they care about, it can be a deeply compassionate community.

“We’re deeply grateful to all the caring people who are coming together to help animals through the Lottery. Thank you, everyone!”

BC SPCA is the world’s largest animal welfare organization and animal sheltering society. All the tickets sold help raise funds to support animals in need.

The agency has also had a number of large-scale animal intakes recently, including 34 rescued German shepherds.

“It takes a lot of staff time and funds to give the animals from these large rescues the individual attention, medical care, and support they need to recover and eventually find their forever home,” explained Wilson. “That’s part of why the support of caring people through the lottery, and other initiatives, is so vital.

“Funds from the lottery go to where they are needed most, whether that’s animal protection investigations, medical care, helping animals behind wildfire lines or other critical work.”

BC SPCA has also seen a marked decrease in pet food and supplies donations coming into animal centres since the beginning of 2024. You can call the BC SPCA call centre at 1-855-622-7722 to find out more about your community’s most urgent needs and the drop-off or delivery location nearest you.