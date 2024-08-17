An adorable dog was treated to a well-deserved pamper day at the Surrey Animal Resource Centre after a year without being adopted.

The animal shelter posted about the sweet German Shepherd Lizzy’s big day on Facebook, with a picture showing Lizzy smiling with a small gift in front of some party streamers.

Lizzy is a two-year-old spayed female who has been at the resource centre for exactly 373 days. The post reads, “While that’s not cause to celebrate, we did throw Miss Lizzy a ‘Pitty Party’ to mark the occasion.”

We’re not crying; you are.

The centre made the day extra special with a visit to the groomers to freshen up her coat with the hopes of making her look especially good for a potential owner.

Lizzy is described as being a “smart cookie who loves to play” and “will do just about anything for a cookie.”

While she’s not a fan of other dogs or cats, she apparently loves receiving some attention from people and will excitedly come up to you for a pet or just flop in your lap. How cute!

If you’re looking for a fuzzy friend, why not look at adopting Lizzy? You can start your adoption journey for the lovable dog here.