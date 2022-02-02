Animal lovers near and far, rejoice! Hundreds of cats and dogs rescued from Afghanistan have touched down at Vancouver International Airport after months of waiting for a new home.

Their original owners were forced to flee the country more than six months ago to escape Taliban rule, leaving their pets behind in the chaos. The critters were left to take care of themselves until experts could wrangle them again and load them safely onto the plane.

Success is amazing people & organizations able to pivot over and over again to make what seemed impossible super “pawsible” #KSAR to every supporter in Vancouver,the USA, and around the world @SPCAINT @thankdogiamout @MarleysMutts @Raincoast250 @WarPawsIraq @NoPawLeftBehind pic.twitter.com/VgzlzIBrGL — Thank Dog I Am Out Dog Rescue Society (@thankdogiamout) January 31, 2022

There were about 300 animals — around 158 dogs and 146 cats — who spent two days travelling to Vancouver. About a third of them are expected to go home to their owners, while the others will be adopted by individuals or organizations.

Thank Dog I Am Out is one organization helping ownerless pets find beautiful new lives. They are accepting volunteers and donations at their temporary facility at YVR’s South Terminal, where they’re taking care of the animals for now.

“Those donations have been turned into grants enabling us to create this incredible temporary housing for the incoming 300+ abandon animals,” said Thank Dog I’m Out in an Instagram post on January 28.

“We still need your support to maintain our high standards of care for all these deserving creatures.”

#CanadaBound amazing #teamwork @thankdogiamout @MarleysMutts @SPCAINT @Raincoast250 from @KSAR Kabul Afghanistan Pls continue to donate to @thankdogiamout Canada or if your are American pls donate to @SPCAINT so we can continue to care, place and reunite these babies pic.twitter.com/3xQAj1vvtu — Thank Dog I Am Out Dog Rescue Society (@thankdogiamout) January 28, 2022

Alongside Thank Dog I Am Out, groups like RainCoast Dog Rescue Society, SPCA International, and Marley’s Mutts Dog Rescue are pitching in to make sure no animal gets left behind.