Editor’s note: This article mentions and discusses animal abuse.

A group of furry friends rescued from the dog meat industry in South Korea are coming to Canada, and they’re in need of a loving home.

The Humane Society International (HSI) rescued over 100 dogs from a dog meat farm in South Korea. Most of them were saved from a farm in Jindo Island — “Jindo” is the country’s national dog breed — with the help of a local group.

The dogs were in terrible conditions; many were chained, left in small wire cages, and exposed to the slaughter of other dogs around them. Authorities on the island received several complaints from locals about the gut-wrenching sounds of dogs squealing out loud in horror and pain.

But 110 fortunate dogs have a chance to leave their past behind. The dogs are scheduled to arrive in Ontario over the next week and a half, and will be housed in a shelter in Cambridge.

While at the shelter, the dogs will receive the medical and behavioural care they desperately need to deal with the trauma of the farm.

The Humane Society says many dogs will be transferred to a US-based shelter, but 40 will make their way to an HSI facility in Montreal to start looking for a forever friend or forever family to belong to.

“These dogs have endured tremendous suffering and our team is thrilled to be bringing them to safety and helping them recover from their physical and psychological trauma,” said Ewa Demianowicz, senior campaign manager for HSI Canada.

Among the dogs we’re welcoming to the Great North soon are names like Kaya, Max, Moose, Sony, Lucie-loo, and Jenny-joo. Some were abandoned pets and others were starved thin. But now, HSI reports, Kaya’s tail won’t stop wagging, Moose is loving all his dog treats, and previously emaciated Sony is starting to gain weight and confidence!

Last fall, the government of South Korea began considering a ban on dog farms set up for human consumption. The ban has not gone into effect yet, but a task force is dedicated to the plan.