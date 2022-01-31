An adventurous cow is okay after its commute down Highway 91A in Metro Vancouver this weekend.

According to New Westminster Police, a large bull loose on the highway was affecting traffic near Boundary Road.

New Westminster Police Department@NewWestPD Jan 29 Traffic Incident on HWY 91A near Boundary Rd. Large cow / bull on the highway effecting traffic. Expect delays. #NewWest — New Westminster Police Department (@NewWestPD) January 29, 2022

BC SPCA confirmed to Daily Hive that it was called out to assist the stray bull running loose on Saturday, January 29.

“We were able to corral him into a barn in New Westminster so he is safe and no one was injured,” said the organization.

Luckily, both the cow and the other traffic on the road were safe. Here’s what the cow looked like to drivers and passengers on the highway Saturday:

Did I really just see livestock running down Highway 91 near the Massey Tunnel? @CTVVancouver @globalnews @CityNewsVAN pic.twitter.com/dXKvy2MdfD — Julie Sheldon (@juliesheldon) January 30, 2022

Daily Hive has reached out to New Westminster Police for more information and will update this story.

Greg Bay, who took the video shared by his wife Julie Sheldon on Twitter, told Daily Hive that he was stopped in traffic on Saturday and turned off his engine.

“I heard a faint noise that quickly turned into a loud gallop,” he said.

“I looked up and saw an unknown animal charging down the middle of the road on the opposing Highway 91.”

Bay says he was one of about 100 cars stopped by police on the highway.

“There were police cars everywhere with lights flashing. No ambulances so I ruled out any sign of a major accident,” he said.

“Lo and behold, moments later I see an unidentified animal charging down the middle of the highway with no cars around it.”

“It was lighting fast and appeared to be agile,” he said.

“The animal was off into the horizon before my eyes blinked and shortly after the road blocked cleared and I drove home.”

Bay said that when he saw the animal going down the highway, his first thought was, “​Is the world ending?”

“Generally, animals know something ​catastrophic is going to happen before humans do. This poor thing appeared to be running for its life. I was on edge and began pondering if I should follow suit and run in the same direction.”

Thankfully, all are safe following the incident.