7 companies hiring over 59 positions in Vancouver this February

Quiet quitting is very 2022. This year, find balance and passion in your career!

Each month, we bring you a look at some stellar companies hiring now in Vancouver. It’s a good way to learn about the companies that are hiring, see what opportunities abound, and compare benefits across the city. Could the right fit be waiting for you here? One way to find out.

Here’s a list of seven companies hiring in Vancouver this February.

Who : Fresh Tracks Canada is Canada’s leading travel service specializing in Canadian travel exclusively. Creating personalized vacations in Canada, Fresh Tracks offers customizable trip packages meant to encourage travellers to experience all Canada has to offer. From the minute you reach the country, your entire trip is handled. With over 20 years of experience and more than 15,000 personalized vacations, Fresh Tracks Canada is the leading Canadian travel insider.

: Fresh Tracks Canada is Canada’s leading travel service specializing in Canadian travel exclusively. Creating personalized vacations in Canada, Fresh Tracks offers customizable trip packages meant to encourage travellers to experience all Canada has to offer. From the minute you reach the country, your entire trip is handled. With over 20 years of experience and more than 15,000 personalized vacations, Fresh Tracks Canada is the leading Canadian travel insider. Jobs : Digital Growth Manager (Conversion Rate Optimization), Backend Software Engineer, Senior Backend SDE/System Architect

: Digital Growth Manager (Conversion Rate Optimization), Backend Software Engineer, Senior Backend SDE/System Architect Perks : Three weeks vacation to start, extended health benefits package, Applauz recognition, comprehensive employee assistance program, flexible health and wellbeing days, paid anniversary day off, pawternity leave days for new furry family members, remote and hybrid working options, flexible working hours, stylish office locations in Calgary and Vancouver close to public transit, company celebrations and social events, access to Canadian travel industry discounts, and more.

: Three weeks vacation to start, extended health benefits package, Applauz recognition, comprehensive employee assistance program, flexible health and wellbeing days, paid anniversary day off, pawternity leave days for new furry family members, remote and hybrid working options, flexible working hours, stylish office locations in Calgary and Vancouver close to public transit, company celebrations and social events, access to Canadian travel industry discounts, and more. More: To learn more about Fresh Tracks Canada and to check out their current openings, visit their careers page.

Who : ReturnBear is Canada’s first end-to-end returns solution that makes retail returns easy for everyone, and better for the planet. Merchants using ReturnBear can offer self-serve exchanges and returns to their Canadian customers, along with convenient package-free drop-off options across the country. ReturnBear’s suite of software tools includes a self-serve return web app for consumers, simple admin and analytics dashboards for merchants, and a tablet application for ReturnBear Kiosk staff. ReturnBear is backed by Cadillac Fairview (CF) and Koru, an innovative venture foundry that builds new businesses to drive disruptive growth for Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan portfolio companies. ReturnBear is a modern solution that makes eCommerce exchanges and returns delightful for consumers, and more efficient for retailers by reducing the cost and complexity of their reverse logistics.

: ReturnBear is Canada’s first end-to-end returns solution that makes retail returns easy for everyone, and better for the planet. Merchants using ReturnBear can offer self-serve exchanges and returns to their Canadian customers, along with convenient package-free drop-off options across the country. ReturnBear’s suite of software tools includes a self-serve return web app for consumers, simple admin and analytics dashboards for merchants, and a tablet application for ReturnBear Kiosk staff. ReturnBear is backed by Cadillac Fairview (CF) and Koru, an innovative venture foundry that builds new businesses to drive disruptive growth for Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan portfolio companies. ReturnBear is a modern solution that makes eCommerce exchanges and returns delightful for consumers, and more efficient for retailers by reducing the cost and complexity of their reverse logistics. Jobs: Software Engineer – Fullstack (remote), Software Engineer – Backend (remote), and additional roles.

Who: Over 800,000+ photographers around the world use Pixieset’s suite of software tools to seamlessly manage their business online. Based in Vancouver, BC, with 150 employees all across Canada and Moldova, Pixieset is a growing team that is passionate about crafting beautiful and simple software solutions for today’s modern photographers. What started off as a beautiful photo gallery that could be sent to clients online has since evolved into a platform that allows photographers to build a website and sell their services, send contracts and invoices, get paid, and deliver images easily all in the same place. Pixieset aims to be the all-in-one platform that helps photographers and creative professionals manage their businesses from end to end.

Over 800,000+ photographers around the world use Pixieset’s suite of software tools to seamlessly manage their business online. Based in Vancouver, BC, with 150 employees all across Canada and Moldova, Pixieset is a growing team that is passionate about crafting beautiful and simple software solutions for today’s modern photographers. What started off as a beautiful photo gallery that could be sent to clients online has since evolved into a platform that allows photographers to build a website and sell their services, send contracts and invoices, get paid, and deliver images easily all in the same place. Pixieset aims to be the all-in-one platform that helps photographers and creative professionals manage their businesses from end to end. Jobs: Pixieset is currently hiring for these remote roles in Canada: Director of Engineering, Application Development; Senior Engineer, DevOps/Cloud; and Software Developer, Full Stack. Interested in applying but not sure for which role? Submit a general application here.

Pixieset is currently hiring for these remote roles in Canada: Director of Engineering, Application Development; Senior Engineer, DevOps/Cloud; and Software Developer, Full Stack. Interested in applying but not sure for which role? Submit a general application here. Perks: Four weeks of vacation to start, generous wellness and education stipends, home office budget, Macbook and any tools you need to be successful, flexible hours, charitable donation matching, memorable company events, and much more. Working at Pixieset means you get to collaborate with other talented individuals in a fun, positive, and supportive environment while challenging you to be your best. Working at a fast-growing company also means there are plenty of opportunities for growth and working on projects that make a difference. Pixieset also has a remote-friendly environment where team members can choose to work remotely from anywhere in Canada or in their office located in Yaletown.

Four weeks of vacation to start, generous wellness and education stipends, home office budget, Macbook and any tools you need to be successful, flexible hours, charitable donation matching, memorable company events, and much more. Working at Pixieset means you get to collaborate with other talented individuals in a fun, positive, and supportive environment while challenging you to be your best. Working at a fast-growing company also means there are plenty of opportunities for growth and working on projects that make a difference. Pixieset also has a remote-friendly environment where team members can choose to work remotely from anywhere in Canada or in their office located in Yaletown. More: To learn more about Pixieset’s open roles, visit their careers page.

Are you hiring top talent in Vancouver? Let us know! Email us at [email protected].