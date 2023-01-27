7 companies hiring over 59 positions in Vancouver this February

Quiet quitting is very 2022. This year, find balance and passion in your career!
Each month, we bring you a look at some stellar companies hiring now in Vancouver. It’s a good way to learn about the companies that are hiring, see what opportunities abound, and compare benefits across the city. Could the right fit be waiting for you here? One way to find out.
Here’s a list of seven companies hiring in Vancouver this February.
Lighthouse Labs
- Who: Lighthouse Labs was created in 2013 by a team of software developers with a passion for code, mentorship, and education. Their mission: to transform the way that tech education is delivered.
- Jobs: Lighthouse Labs is looking for a Project Accountant (16 Month Contract, Part-Time), HR Coordinator, Career Services Advisor, Customer Care Specialist — 12-month Contract, Manager, Education Delivery Operations, Mentor Operations Coordinator, Mentor Operations Manager, Student Success Coordinator (12 Month Contract), Enrollment Coordinator, Program Operations Manager, Manager, Learning Experience, Subject Matter Expert, Cyber Security, Subject Matter Expert, Data Analytics / Data Science, Learning Advisor (Student Recruitment), Jr. Account Manager, Corporate Training, Workforce Development Specialist, Jr. Account Manager, Higher Education, Intermediate Software Developer, and a Senior Ruby on Rails Developer to join their clan of gritty, ambitious and quirky humans.
- Perks: Lighthouse Labs is an inclusive employer, and welcomes remote workers from anywhere across Canada. Employees enjoy continued remote flexibility, employee benefits, and additional time off over the holiday season.
- More: You can learn more about Lighthouse Labs openings on their careers page.
PolicyMe
- Who: PolicyMe is Canada’s leading digital life insurance solution for Canadian families, making it easy to get a quote and apply for life insurance online in 20 minutes or less. Through technology, PolicyMe is streamlining the traditional insurance process, removing barriers and inefficiencies to deliver a fully underwritten life insurance policy that families deserve, but with fewer steps and lower costs. Since launching in 2018, the Canadian InsurTech company has sold over $5 billion in life insurance coverage to Canadians.
- Jobs: PolicyMe is currently hiring a Bilingual Licensed Life Insurance Advisor (remote), Intermediate Software Engineer (remote), Senior Engineer — Fullstack (remote), Senior Lifecycle Marketing Manager (remote), Senior SEO Manager (remote), and Senior Quality Assurance Analyst — Manual & Automation Testing (remote).
- Perks: You’ll work for a fast-growing technology company that offers a competitive salary, access to stock options, an annual Health Spend Account, four weeks of vacation and L&D resources to accelerate professional development. The team is fully remote, with optional access to an office in downtown Toronto.
- More: You can learn more about PolicyMe and its current openings by heading over to its careers page.
- Who: Reddit is a community of communities where people can dive into anything through experiences built around their interests, hobbies, and passions. With more than 50 million daily active uniques and over 100,000 active communities, it’s home to the most open and authentic conversations on the internet. From real estate and parenting to skincare and hockey, there’s a community for everybody on Reddit.
- Jobs: Reddit is currently hiring remotely for a variety of positions in Canada including Senior / Staff Android Engineer — Consumer Products, Staff iOS Engineer, UI Platform, Senior Software Engineer, Crypto Security, Director of Engineering, Core Product, Senior / Staff Video Engineer — Consumer Products, Media Foundation, Senior Software Engineer, Ads (Server Platform), Senior Engineer iOS, Moderation, Software Engineer, Ads (Business Foundations), Senior Software Engineer, Ads (Ad Formats) and more.
- Perks: Reddit is a values-driven company with a mission to bring community, belonging, and empowerment to everyone in the world. If they really want to make Reddit home for everyone, they have to start by ensuring all of its employees can find a home here first. They have intentionally created flexible benefits and offerings to foster a unique culture and empower employees to take advantage of them however is best suited to their needs. Here’s what you can expect:
- Comprehensive health benefits
- Flexible unlimited vacation days
- Monthly global wellness days
- Family planning stipends and services
- Four+ months paid parental leave
- Personal & professional development stipends
- Paid volunteer time off
- Workspace and home office stipends
- More: To learn more about Reddit Canada’s open positions, visit Reddit’s career page.
Fresh Tracks Canada
- Who: Fresh Tracks Canada is Canada’s leading travel service specializing in Canadian travel exclusively. Creating personalized vacations in Canada, Fresh Tracks offers customizable trip packages meant to encourage travellers to experience all Canada has to offer. From the minute you reach the country, your entire trip is handled. With over 20 years of experience and more than 15,000 personalized vacations, Fresh Tracks Canada is the leading Canadian travel insider.
- Jobs: Digital Growth Manager (Conversion Rate Optimization), Backend Software Engineer, Senior Backend SDE/System Architect
- Perks: Three weeks vacation to start, extended health benefits package, Applauz recognition, comprehensive employee assistance program, flexible health and wellbeing days, paid anniversary day off, pawternity leave days for new furry family members, remote and hybrid working options, flexible working hours, stylish office locations in Calgary and Vancouver close to public transit, company celebrations and social events, access to Canadian travel industry discounts, and more.
- More: To learn more about Fresh Tracks Canada and to check out their current openings, visit their careers page.
ReturnBear
- Who: ReturnBear is Canada’s first end-to-end returns solution that makes retail returns easy for everyone, and better for the planet. Merchants using ReturnBear can offer self-serve exchanges and returns to their Canadian customers, along with convenient package-free drop-off options across the country. ReturnBear’s suite of software tools includes a self-serve return web app for consumers, simple admin and analytics dashboards for merchants, and a tablet application for ReturnBear Kiosk staff. ReturnBear is backed by Cadillac Fairview (CF) and Koru, an innovative venture foundry that builds new businesses to drive disruptive growth for Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan portfolio companies. ReturnBear is a modern solution that makes eCommerce exchanges and returns delightful for consumers, and more efficient for retailers by reducing the cost and complexity of their reverse logistics.
- Jobs: Software Engineer – Fullstack (remote), Software Engineer – Backend (remote), and additional roles.
Pixieset
- Who: Over 800,000+ photographers around the world use Pixieset’s suite of software tools to seamlessly manage their business online. Based in Vancouver, BC, with 150 employees all across Canada and Moldova, Pixieset is a growing team that is passionate about crafting beautiful and simple software solutions for today’s modern photographers. What started off as a beautiful photo gallery that could be sent to clients online has since evolved into a platform that allows photographers to build a website and sell their services, send contracts and invoices, get paid, and deliver images easily all in the same place. Pixieset aims to be the all-in-one platform that helps photographers and creative professionals manage their businesses from end to end.
- Jobs: Pixieset is currently hiring for these remote roles in Canada: Director of Engineering, Application Development; Senior Engineer, DevOps/Cloud; and Software Developer, Full Stack. Interested in applying but not sure for which role? Submit a general application here.
- Perks: Four weeks of vacation to start, generous wellness and education stipends, home office budget, Macbook and any tools you need to be successful, flexible hours, charitable donation matching, memorable company events, and much more. Working at Pixieset means you get to collaborate with other talented individuals in a fun, positive, and supportive environment while challenging you to be your best. Working at a fast-growing company also means there are plenty of opportunities for growth and working on projects that make a difference. Pixieset also has a remote-friendly environment where team members can choose to work remotely from anywhere in Canada or in their office located in Yaletown.
- More: To learn more about Pixieset’s open roles, visit their careers page.
Onni Group
- Who: Onni Group is a one-stop shop for real estate development. This diverse company has 13 departments responsible for the entire building life cycle. Everything from development, construction, and property management to accounting and finance as well as leasing, sales, marketing, and more. Onni Group has a passion for building world-class urban communities, quality design, innovation, and sustainability. The company yields exceptional communities and experiences where our customers live, work, and play. Onni Group’s growing portfolio across North America is opening the doors to many more amazing opportunities for career growth.
- Jobs: Project Manager, Formwork; Civil Project Manager; Tenant Improvement Superintendent; Foreperson; Commercial Property Manager; Executive Assistant; Project Accountant; Rigger; Carpenter; Labourer; and more.
- Perks: Onni Group provides competitive salaries, a comprehensive benefits package, an annual education allowance of $1,000, a wellness program, WFH flexibility, and various employee discounts including Level Hotels & Furnished Suites (Vancouver, Los Angeles, Seattle, and Chicago), a rooftop patio, and employees finish at 3 pm the Friday before a long weekend.
- More: Check out their jobs page for the most up-to-date openings.
Are you hiring top talent in Vancouver? Let us know! Email us at [email protected].