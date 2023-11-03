West Vancouver is hiring for tons of jobs and some pay more than $60K

The City of West Vancouver has some sweet employment opportunities if you’re looking for work, and most don’t require a degree.

West Vancouver is known for its pricey homes and beautiful unspoiled landscape; it has many high-end restaurants and shops to enjoy and is commuter-friendly.

If you want to stay afloat in this economy, here are some of the best-paying jobs in West Vancouver.

Do you like to cruise around town and are an experienced, safe driver? Why not make it a job? West Vancouver Transit is calling for applications from drivers for its Transit Operators team.

Explore the nooks and crannies of the city with the shifts that start and end on the North Shore.

Working 40 hours a week for 12 months, you would make $53,006.20. If you’re an avid driver and someone who knows the streets of West and North Vancouver, this might be the one for you.

Staying in shape is always in season. Whoever lands this job will teach fitness lessons, including HIIT, cardio training, and boot camps for youth and seniors.

The applicant would work for the District of West Vancouver for between $30.74 and $37.74 per hour, with wages and staff benefits such as discounted program access.

The hours may vary, but weekend, evening, and fill-in availability would be ideal. Obtaining a BCRPA Group Fitness Certification or equivalent, current First Aid and CPR would be deemed an asset.

Why not get paid to work out and teach others how to, too? The listing doesn’t specify how many classes a week on average, so the monthly income for this position may vary.

Another unionized position, the Program Support Assistant role is a regular full-time job that averages between $44,100 and $56,700 per year.

The successful applicant will primarily log client information and type reports and documents for Vancouver Coastal Health.

According to the posting from School District #45, a Human Resources Coordinator assists with recruitment, assignment, transfer of teaching, support staff employees, and labour relations. In another unionized job, support staff employees typically earn between two to eight weeks of paid vacation time. This may be your gig if you have two years of office administration or clerical support experience. The ad doesn’t specify the exact pay rate but says the average base salary for this work is $60,808.

It may not be the most fashion-friendly job, but labourers typically work 30 to 40 hours weekly. The job salary is $27.45 hours plus 12% instead of benefits.

No certificate or diploma is needed for the job; you must be comfortable handling heavy loads and getting dirty occasionally.

Last but certainly not least, there is an urgent job posting from the West Vancouver Community Services Department.

The department has immediate openings for casual Kinesiologists and Personal Trainers.

The job entails consultation with managers and staff on various human resource programs, processes, initiatives, and labour relations matters.

Still, you’ll need a Human Resources degree and a valid BC driver’s license for this one.

The ad doesn’t specify the exact wage; on average, kinesiologists make $31.73 an hour so working 30 hours a week would add up to $49,499 a year.

For more listings, check out West Vancouver’s career civic info page.

Daily Hive Vancouver has asked for more details about some of the above positions and will update this article.

​​