BC nurse attempted to fake vaccine record, gave edibles to a senior: report

A Nanaimo nurse who asked a coworker to create false vaccination records for him has been suspended for a week.

The British Columbia College of Nurses and Midwives (BCCNM) raised several “practice issues” against community health nurse Jeremiah Isaksen.

The complaints stemmed from incidents between 2021 and March 2022 when he was working with a high-risk population.

According to the BCCNM, in addition to trying to falsify vaccine records, Isaksen also told a colleague, “the COVID-19 vaccine was unnecessary, unsafe, and possibly lethal.”

He also gave edible cannabis products to an elder, which was not a part of the senior’s healthcare plan.

The college says ​Isaksen has agreed to his suspension and is to review “informed consent” and complete a course on ethics.

Afterwards, he will need to explain what he learned with a BCCNM practice consultant so he can use it in his work going forward.

BCCNM said the Inquiry Committee is satisfied that these terms “will protect the public.”