Earlier this year, Dished shared the news that the beloved Vancouver-based Neapolitan pizza parlour Reggiano’s would be expanding with a new Metro Vancouver location.

Reggiano’s Pizza’s first location is in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood at 2828 West 4th Avenue, but now the pizza joint has officially opened its second outpost in Port Coquitlam.

The new location at 3361 Coast Meridian Road is finally set to celebrate its soft opening today, April 19.

Known for its authentic Italian pies, Reggiano’s serves a selection of classics like pepperoni, Siciliano, and Margherita, as well as a few more experimental styles – think Bulgogi, Italian Anchovy, and the Jericho, which features Alfredo sauce.

The restaurant also serves salads and other sides like chicken wings and garlic bread sticks.

Reggiano’s Pizza will be open today from 11 am to 9 pm.

Address: 3361 Coast Meridian Road, Port Coquitlam

Instagram