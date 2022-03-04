News

RED FM under scrutiny over segment about South Asian mothers

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Mar 4 2022, 1:17 am
Andrei_Diachenko/Shutterstock

A Metro Vancouver-based South Asian woman recently went public about a segment on a popular South Asian radio station that left her dumbfounded.

Harjinder Thind is the news director and host for 93.1 RED FM,  and he recently had Jag Nagra on his program to talk about the Punjabi Market.

Nagra is an artist and creative director with the Punjabi Market Collective, and she suggests her experience on Thind’s program was troubling, to say the least.

Nagra detailed her experience on her Twitter page.

As Nagra was waiting on the line for her segment to begin, she overheard conversations about reproductive rights that went out on the air that gave her cause for concern.

According to Nagra, Thind was speaking about women who were giving up their children for adoption, allegedly shaming them for doing so, without considering what factors could lead up to that decision.

RED FM, its program director, and Thind have not responded to Nagra’s concerns, the station also hasn’t replied to Daily Hive’s request for clarification.

However, the station did issue a statement today, suggesting the entire thing was a misunderstanding.

Nagra in turn has responded to the tweet, suggesting the station is misleading the public.

Nagra believes the station used her own words in the statement. She’s hoping that the station releases the audio to allow the public to listen for themselves. Nagra has also filed a complaint with the Canadian Broadcasting Standards Council.

Many have come to the aid of Nagra on social media, some even suggesting that this behaviour isn’t necessarily new.

Daily Hive has reached out to RED FM for a statement.

