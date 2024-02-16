Red Bull is hiring for jobs in Vancouver and the pay might give you wings

Red Bull is hiring for several jobs in Vancouver, and some of them pay really well, though the verdict is out on whether you can buy wings with that kind of money.

Roles range from higher-level managerial positions to warehouse and sales associate gigs.

Red Bull is also hiring for a bunch of student roles.

“At Red Bull, your base pay is only one part of your total compensation package. The successful candidate may also be eligible for a discretionary annual cash bonus or incentive compensation,” the job listings say.

The key account manager role is the highest-paying gig of them all, with the salary range for the position paying up to $108,885. Final pay varies on qualifications, experience, and work location.

There’s also the account sales manager position, which pays up to $59,535 and is responsible for outside sales of product inventory “while driving an assigned route of accounts.”

If you want to get into sales for a company like Red Bull, it’s hiring a sales trainee, which pays up to $53,865 per year.

The student marketer position doesn’t pay quite as well, up to $18.50 an hour, but subject to change or modification.

“The goal of the Student Marketeer program is to reach new consumers, excite university students, increase sales and manage the Red Bull brand at their campus.”

Red Bull is also looking for some people for general labour in Vancouver in the form of a warehouse loader, which pays $21.19 per hour.

The energy drink company certainly has a lot of fans. According to online sources, Red Bull is the third-most popular drink company behind Pepsi and Coke.