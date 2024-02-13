BC's top employers have been named and these jobs come with big perks

Are you job hunting in British Columbia and want to score some amazing employment perks? There’s a new list of the best places to work in BC, and it might give you some ideas on where to send your CV.

BC’s Top Employers 2024 named dozens of companies and organizations, and you might recognize quite a few of the names, including the University of British Columbia (UBC), Simon Fraser University (SFU), Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU), and Capilano University. Other post-secondary nods include Vancouver Island University and the University of the Fraser Valley.

They all made the cut thanks to their amazing benefits and flexibility in their wellness incentives, according to the magazine, which was co-published by the Vancouver Sun and Mediacorp Canada Inc.

Lots of cities were named as among the best employers in the province, including the City of Vancouver, the City of Burnaby, and the City of Maple Ridge due to its “people strategy.”

BC Children’s Hospital also made the list, as did Best Buy Canada LTD., which offers $1,000 in health practitioner benefits for full-time employees.

Other well-known BC businesses like the BC Lottery Corporation, ICBC, BC Hydro, and MEC (which has 12 “care days” a year) were also named.

Many employers were recognized for their hybrid work model, which has only gained in popularity in recent years and is a major draw for many job seekers. Dating site Plenty of Fish is among the companies offering employees a chance to work from wherever they want for a whole month.

However, there were some that might raise some eyebrows. Despite a two-day strike and weeks of public contract disputes between it and the union, TransLink was still named among the top employers.

What do you think of the list? Let us know in the comments below.