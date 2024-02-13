You could get paid to try on Arc'teryx gear in Metro Vancouver

Attention outdoorsy and athletic fashionistas: you could get paid to try on gear made by Metro Vancouver-based brand Arc’teryx.

The company is hiring several fit models who need to be available to go try on clothes at Arc’teryx’s head office in North Vancouver.

“The individuals will work closely with the design/development team to model new products. They will help ensure the product fits properly, and is suitable for its intended end use, by providing feedback on fit, comfort and movement during the fitting,” Arc’teryx says in the job description.

It’s looking for people who fit a women’s size small, a men’s size medium, and a men’s size large right now.

The ideal candidates are available during business hours on short notice to visit the North Vancouver location for fittings. The job involves frequent clothing changes and standing for periods of time. Models are paid a minimum of two hours for every shift.

Arc’teryx asks people who are interested in the role to send in their measurements, a full-length, fully clothed photo of themselves, and their availability.

Don’t fit any of the sizes Arc’teryx is looking for at the moment? The company is also hiring several other roles at its headquarters, including designers, HR specialists, and systems analysts. All jobs can be seen on the company’s website.