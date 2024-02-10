Cabin fever? These 10 jobs in BC let you enjoy the outdoors while working

Now the weather is finally improving in BC, you may be longing to spend more time outdoors and enjoy the fresh air.

Well, there’s no better way to do that than with a job that requires you to be outside. We’ve rounded up several jobs around the province that are perfect for all the nature lovers out there.

What: Rangers are responsible for maintaining facilities within a park or group of parks while also monitoring and providing updates on activities and conservation services.

Where: North Vancouver

Salary: $52,803.18 to $59,607.79 per year

What: Applicants will be responsible for campsite maintenance, trail building, and assisting visitors.

Where: Various locations across BC

Salary: $1,726.34 to $1,940.63 bi-weekly

What: Practices Foresters will perform various services, including forest road layout and development, evaluating silviculture activities, and ensuring compliance with the Forest Stewardship Plan.

Where: Various locations across BC

Salary: $67,931.58 to $86,624.56 per year

What: This role requires a hybrid work model. The individual will work in the office to provide guidance on contracted resources for the Ministry of Forests and travel to various sites in BC that may require camping and fieldwork.

Where: 100 Mile House

Salary: $67,728.87 to $77,012.22 per year

What: This position requires applicants to implement the prescribed fire program for the Northwest Fire Centre and includes activities such as assessing fire behaviour and conducting planned fire ignitions using fire suppression principles.

Where: Smithers

Salary: $73,855.42 to $84,134.34 per year

What: The Emergency Management Technician will participate in operational deployments to assist with planning, preparedness, response, and recovery for regional emergencies.

Where: Various locations across BC

Salary: $67,728.87 to $77,012.22 per year

What: Individuals will be required to monitor roadways and enforce the road transportation industry regulations to ensure highway users are safe.

Where: Golden

Salary: $67,728.87 to $77,012.22 annually

What: The Provincial Wildfire Reporting Centre supervisor is responsible for planning and implementing wildfire-related operations and services. Applicants may have to work under stressful and dangerous conditions.

Where: Victoria

Salary: $52,803.18 to $59,607.79 annually

What: Applicants will act as subject matter experts in investigations of water resources led by the Natural Resource Officer Investigators and may have to provide testimonies about their expertise in court.

Where: Various locations across BC

Salary: $83,313.86 to $95,028.49 annually

What: This role requires individuals to participate in various operational planning activities, including checking plant inventory, evaluating range developments and practices, and participating in ecosystem restoration.

Where: Various locations across BC

Salary: $67,931.58 to $86,624.56 annually