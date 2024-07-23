Motorcyclist killed in crash identified as recent high school graduate

It’s been a devastating time for a Vancouver family after Ryan Sabet was tragically killed in a motorcycle crash not more than a week after his high school graduation.

Condolences for the family are pouring after the 17-year-old was identified as the motorcyclist who died in a crash over the weekend on the Stanley Park Causeway.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services were responding to a call around 12:45 pm Saturday when the collision occurred, according to a statement from the Vancouver police department. The fire crew was travelling northbound on the causeway at the time.

“Investigators believe the motorcyclist was travelling in the opposite direction when he collided with another vehicle and was then struck by the oncoming fire truck,” VPD explained, adding, “The motorcyclist died at the collision scene.”

Since then, a GoFundMe and social media posts from Ryan’s family have identified him as the young man who was killed in the crash.

According to the fundraiser, Ryan was driving home after volunteering at the 2024 Honda Celebration of Light international fireworks competition.

However, the post continues to say, “he tragically never made it [home].”

Yalda Bahramian, who is organizing the GoFundMe, said the unexpected passing has devastated his family, and she is now raising money to cover the funeral expenses and support the family.

“Your contributions will help alleviate the financial burdens faced by his family,” she wrote.

Ryan’s father shared a picture of photographs of the young man surrounded by flowers and candles on Facebook. Since then, comments have poured in online from loved ones expressing their deep sadness and support for the family during this difficult time.

Last Tuesday, Ryan’s mother uploaded videos and photos of her son during this graduation ceremony. Videos of the young man included him walking across the commencement stage to collect his diploma and even tossing his hat into the air with his fellow classmates in celebration of their accomplishments.

“We are proud of all the things you have achieved. Love you a lot and pray to God to give you the wisdom and strength to do more in life and achieve excellence. Congratulations on your graduation Ryan,” she wrote.

Ryan graduated from Sentinel Secondary in West Vancouver, and according to the graduation announcer, he was headed to SFU to study business.

Daily Hive has reached out to Ryan’s family and the GoFundMe organizer for more information.