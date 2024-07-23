Two women found dead in English Bay within two days of each other

Two women have been found dead in English Bay since Sunday, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

Police said on Monday that officers found a woman’s body on the shoreline near the Kitsilano Yacht Club around 1:30 pm.

“The cause of her death has not been determined, and it is not yet known whether her death is the result of a crime,” VPD said.

The tragic discovery comes just a day after police found another woman’s body around 10 am Sunday at Sunset Beach. The cause of her death has also not been determined. BC Coroners Service said it is investigating this death, “however because it’s an open investigation,” it was not able to share any specific details with Daily Hive.

Investigators from VPD’s Major Crime Section are working to determine if either death was a result of a crime. Both women remain unidentified at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call 604-717-2500. — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) July 23, 2024

Police said its investigators are working to determine whether the two deaths are connected to each other.

VPD has not been able to identify either woman.

“Investigators from VPD’s Major Crime Section and Forensic Identification Unit, along with uniformed patrol officers, are currently working in the area to collect evidence,” police added in a statement. “Community members will likely see more police in the area as the investigation unfolds.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the VPD Major Crime Section at 604-717-2500.