Quick-thinking bus driver saves Vancouver cheese shop from potential fire

Jul 23 2024, 6:40 pm
The actions of a quick-thinking Vancouver bus driver potentially saved a cheese shop on Hastings Street.

Les Amis du Fromage is located at 843 East Hastings Street, and around 1:38 am, someone lit a sign on fire. Joe Chaput, the co-owner, told Daily Hive about what happened next and shared a video of the bus driver’s heroic actions.

The cheese shop also has a Kitsilano location, and the Hastings location, where the fire occurred, is near the heart of the Downtown Eastside.

While the video doesn’t show what caused the fire, it does show the bus driver’s response and actions in putting it out.

The video begins with a TransLink driver stepping out of his #20 Victoria bus. He wields a fire extinguisher, approaches the fire, and calmly puts it out, leading to a plume of smoke as it extinguishes.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services were on the scene around 12 minutes after the fire.

We’re very lucky. A bad situation was avoided,” Chaput said.

We asked if the cheese shop had experienced anything like this in the past.

“Things happen all over Vancouver. Someone set some cardboard on fire out back a few years back. No damage.”

Thankfully, the overall damage to the cheese shop from this recent blaze is mostly cosmetic.

“I haven’t cleaned it up yet, as I expected VPD to come and look at it.”

Chaput added it’ll likely just mean a new sign and some paint.

The best part is that the driver saved this from becoming something worse.”

We’ve contacted TransLink to ask if they would make a statement on behalf of the heroic bus driver and are waiting to hear back.

Amir Ali
