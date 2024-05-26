Reports of illness trigger recall of thousands of tumblers across Canada

A tumbler that was distributed as a promotional gift for consumers has been recalled across Canada after various reports of illnesses.

The 30 oz (887 ml) stainless steel tumbler cup that’s being recalled features the NÜTRL logo. Consumers who bought a case of 12 to 15 NÜTRL seltzers at licensed retailers or liquor commissions received the tumbler for free as a gift. However, Health Canada states that the product poses an ingestion and chemical hazard.

“Based on testing to date, some of the tumblers may contain a chemical solution that was trapped between the inner walls of the tumbler, which contains some levels of sulfuric and phosphoric acids,” reads a statement on the Health Canada website.

Filling the tumbler with liquid could release the solution, “thereby posing a potential risk of serious injury.”

“The interaction between the solution and the tumbler may also result in elevated levels of iron, chromium, and nickel,” reads the statement.

According to Sunscope, the company that manufactured the tumblers, it is aware of 43 reports from consumers who reported falling ill.

Symptoms vary, but the most common ones include headache, nausea, diarrhea, cramping and/or abdominal pain. Effects from ingesting these substances could include burning of the lips, tongue, throat or stomach and/or tissue damage. Skin contact could result in blisters, burns, pain, and redness.

Seek medical attention if you’re experiencing any symptoms.

The tumbler was offered to consumers from April 29 to May 17, and around 33,000 tumblers were distributed. Consumers are being urged to stop using the product immediately and contact Sedgwick for more information at 1-866-846-1778 or at [email protected].