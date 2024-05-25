Japan blocks iconic view, limits Mount Fuji climbers due to overtourism

From an online reservation form to blocking a popular view of Mount Fuji, Japanese authorities are doubling efforts to curb overtourism.

The Japan Times reports that as of May 20, anyone who wants to climb Mount Fuji must book a slot up to one day in advance. Visitors will also have to pay the mandatory $17.47 climbing fee ahead of time, and there will be an option to donate $8.74 towards the mountain’s preservation. Once the fee is paid, visitors will receive a QR code to be scanned at the Yoshida trail entrance in Yamanashi Prefecture.

Those who don’t book in advance can still show up, depending on the number of remaining slots, which is limited to 4,000 climbers a day.

In 2023, the mountain drew 221,322 climbers who passed the eighth station near the summit, and 62% of those climbed the mountain via the Yoshida trail.

“We hope that [everyone] will actively use the reservation system and enjoy a safe and comfortable climb up Mount Fuji,” said Yamanashi governor Kotaro Nagasaki in a release.

Elsewhere in Yamanashi Prefecture, a black barrier has just blotted out an iconic view of a Lawson convenience store with Mount Fuji in the backdrop.

The barrier was put up on Tuesday to limit the number of tourists flocking to the resort town of Fujikawaguchiko looking to get the perfect Instagram-worthy shot.

Fed-up locals have had to deal with visitors blocking the narrow sidewalks, littering, and smoking, despite a ban. There have also been reports of trespassing, with people occupying parking spots at a nearby dental office, and dangerous traffic violations, which led authorities to take action.